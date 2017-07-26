Food & Drink

Taste Test: We Ate the ChickenShack, Shake Shack's New Fried Chicken Sandwich

By Published On 07/07/2015 By Published On 07/07/2015
Tony Merevick/Thrillist

Shake Shack proved that our grease-filled dreams really do come true on Tuesday when it unleashed the ChickenShack, the better-burger chain's first-ever fried chicken sandwich, and we were among the first to get our hands on one. Devouring ensued. 

The ChickenShack is as simple as it is tasty, like a fried chicken sandwich should be -- consisting of a fried, antibiotic-free chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a bun. The fried chicken is seasoned and flavorful in all the right ways, beautifully breaded for maximum crispy-crunchiness, and comes resting on a bed of shredded lettuce that smartly prevents the sando from sliding apart. The pickles are plentiful and zesty, and the herb mayo greatly exceeds mere condiment status as one of the ChickenShack's best and lasting flavors. If you only eat one of these things, you're not living your best life.

Tony Merevick/Thrillist

Right now, you can only get the ChickenShack at the chain's three Brooklyn locations, and Shake Shack won't say if and when it might appear at additional shacks in NYC or across the country (we asked for you), so you might want to get out there because FOMO.
 

The Verdict

Ultimately, if we could simultaneously eat a ChickenShack and put both of our thumbs up, we would, but since that would compromise our grip on said precious fried chicken, we won't. In other words, it's delicious.

