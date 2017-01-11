Food & Drink

When Did Ube Become an International Dessert Sensation?

Published On 07/19/2016

The New York City donut market is fairly crowded -- just about every shop that's opened in the last five to six years is doing inventive donuts that go well beyond your standard jelly-filled variety. But earlier this year, Brooklyn's Manila Social Club broke the mold of hibiscus-flavored donuts by making donuts out of ube, and now people wait all week long for a $40 box of them.

What's so special about them? Ube (pronounced oo-beh), is a Filipino yam known for its bright purple hue and subtle sweetness, and it's taken the dessert world by storm in the last year, getting incorporated into everything from donuts to bread pudding. Find out more in the video above to discover if you think it's worth $40 for a trendy vegetable treat.

