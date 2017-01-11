The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: Tortilleria Mexicana Los Hermanos’ $2.50 Tacos

California transplants who bemoan NYC’s absence of “real” Mexican food should be required to visit Tortilleria Mexicana Los Hermanos, a part-tortilla factory, part-Mexican cantina off the Jefferson L stop in Bushwick that offers $2.50 tacos made with tortillas that taste like they’re straight from an LA taco stand.

The building that houses the BYOB restaurant is broken down into two sides: on one side, a cantina, and on the other, a warehouse, where the tortillas are made in front of you on a conveyor belt. When you enter the cantina side of the building, you’ll be required to write your order down on an index card, which you’ll find lining the stainless steel counter. Hand that to the cashier, and make sure you indicate your order is to stay (eating here is half the fun). You can grab a table on either side of the building, but the move is to sit in the warehouse, where the roar of the conveyor line teases your upcoming meal. Make sure to stake out a table stocked with bottles of the house-made salsa, which you only need a few drops of to satisfy any spicy cravings.