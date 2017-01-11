Is the Best Halal Burger in NYC at Bushwick's BK Jani?

Sure, Bushwick, Brooklyn and Lahore, Pakistan are only a mere, uh, 6,989 miles apart, but that commute can be a bit too long when you're craving authentic Pakistani flavors. Fortunately, there's BK JANI: home to the first-ever Pakistani burger in New York City and delicious home-cooked meats.

It's easy to see why. The chef and owner, Sibte Hassan, immigrated to NYC from Lahore, the capital and culinary hub of Pakistan, and his passion for cooking fresh, uncomplicated food with friends prompted him to open BK JANI. The focus on homestyle cuisine and hospitality is immediately evident upon entering the cozy restaurant on Knickerbocker Ave: The interior is covered with vibrant, stylized murals by local artists and hand written testimonials from previous customers.