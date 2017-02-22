Can the NYC Steakhouse Survive?

So, how long has it been since you ate at one? A month? A year? Longer? Maybe you’ve never been to one of these oaken old haunts. Maybe you never want to. After all, the cabernet is expensive, the carpets are worn, and the fact that the waiters are performing rudeness doesn’t really make them any less rude. The dim-lit dining rooms are horrible for Instagram; the wardrobe of choice is Jos. A. Bank by Lipitor. The beef is rarely grass-fed or locally sourced -- and besides, aren’t you supposed to be eating less meat these days?

As New York Times restaurant critic/man of mystery Pete Wells noted in a 2013 blog post, steakhouses “can seem out-of-step with the appetites of modern New Yorkers, who line up to eat blossoms and shoots tweezed into artful disarray over a morsel of protein no bigger than an overcoat button.” As the second decade of this century comes to a close, his words ring truer than ever. The New York City steakhouse faces a prickly paradox. It is too old, respected, and august to die. But is it too esoteric, off-trend, and regressive to live?