This Candy Chemist Is Making Wonka-Inspired Candy in Bushwick

Engineering usually brings to mind complicated math equations and intricate experiments that are most likely to go way over your head. But when Brooklyn candy shop owner Eugene J. was going to school to become a chemical engineer, he found a much more exciting use for his education: candy.

Using trial and error, Eugene would create intricate candy recipes with lab equipment he took home from class. Fast forward to today, and he’s living out his (and practically every child’s) dream as the owner of Bushwick’s Eugene J. Candy Candy Co., his gingerbread house-inspired shop where he sells his own candy, made in the shop’s custom candy laboratory.