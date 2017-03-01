Food & Drink

This Candy Chemist Is Making Wonka-Inspired Candy in Bushwick

By Published On 03/01/2017 By Published On 03/01/2017

More From Getting Weird In

related

Forget About Your Sad Valentine's Day by Getting Weird at Bushwick's House of Love

related

The Coolest Retro Party in San Diego -- And You're Invited

related

Tijuana's Lucha Libre Is Like Watching a Live-Action Comic Book

related

Embrace Your Fears With the Tarot King of New Orleans

Trending

related

Every Single Bro at the Bar, Ranked

related

When Home Cooking Goes Hilariously Wrong

related

The 14 Most Outrageous Moments from the 2017 Oscars

related

Starbucks Just Revealed Insanely Good-Looking New Drinks for Spring

Engineering usually brings to mind complicated math equations and intricate experiments that are most likely to go way over your head. But when Brooklyn candy shop owner Eugene J. was going to school to become a chemical engineer, he found a much more exciting use for his education: candy.

Using trial and error, Eugene would create intricate candy recipes with lab equipment he took home from class. Fast forward to today, and he’s living out his (and practically every child’s) dream as the owner of Bushwick’s Eugene J. Candy Candy Co., his gingerbread house-inspired shop where he sells his own candy, made in the shop’s custom candy laboratory.

With slanted shelves packed with sweets, dreamy music playing from above, and fake icing lining the walls, Eugene’s shop feels like a Candy Land game board come to life right in the middle of Brooklyn.

Taking inspiration from Roald Dahl novels, Eugene’s premiere creation is a reconfigured Nerds-type candy called F.G. Freaks -- named after Fickelgruber, one of Willy Wonka’s rival chocolatiers in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The hard candy is sold next to other products from small-batch candy makers across the country, though Eugene tells Thrillist he eventually hopes to develop more original candy creations and fill his shelves with only his recipes.

To find out more about the shop and Eugene’s journey to becoming a candy chemist, check out the video above.

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Ciera Velarde is an editorial production assistant at Thrillist whose favorite candy is Swedish Fish. Follow her on Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Weirdest, Sexiest Show in All of New Orleans
Destination NOLA

related

READ MORE
The Complete Bushwick Dining Guide

related

READ MORE
Chinatown's Kopitiam Has the Blue Malaysian Rice Ball You Never Knew You Needed
The Explorers

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like