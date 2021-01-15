Iconic Caracas Arepa Bar Offering Delivery Once Again in Manhattan

“Venezuelans eat arepas for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and at after parties,” explains Araujo, who opened the original Caracas Arepa Bar in the East Village in 2003 with her partner (and then husband) Aristides Barrios, whom she praises for being the counterbalance of pragmatism to her more impassioned approach. The seed for Caracas was planted when Araujo—who had arrived in NYC in 2001 initially intending to work in film production—happened to stop into a juice bar and witnessed the friendly interactions between neighborhood regulars.

She realized this was what she was searching for—to have a place just like the bakeries and shops she had frequented with her mother while growing up in Venezuela, where people knew each other by name and there was a true sense of community and closeness. So, she asked herself, what better way to create a circle of her own in her adopted homeland of America, than with the versatile arepa? Made with milled corn, salt, water, and oil, it was both familiar as a staple and adaptable all at once—with fillings for every taste from meat to veggies.

For Araujo, who is vegan, the ultimate driver in creating these neighborhood havens was simply having a space to share—whether it was for a moment, an experience, or a good time. Thus, creating balance in the menu was very important, with options for vegans, vegetarians, and meat-eaters alike to satisfy every type of taste. “We always wanted to create a place that was absolutely inclusive for everyone,” she says.

It is this New York community which she has cultivated and served for nearly two decades—through fire, flood, and even a global pandemic—that has thrived and endured. “It’s a combination of my own DNA, where I come from, and my ancestors,” says Araujo. “I’ve always been very community oriented, wanting to protect others and help them in any way I can—so it became apparent that’s what I would be focusing on in my life.”

Success for the first tiny East Village location soon meant expansion into a larger storefront in 2006 (two doors down from the original), where the beloved arepas and empanadas gave way to a larger menu including desserts and mains. Araujo and Barrios then headed south to Williamsburg, opening Roneria Caracas in 2009, a specialty rum bar featuring craft cocktails, which they housed within the larger Brooklyn Caracas restaurant. Then in 2011, Araujo expanded into Queens—opening a seasonal summertime outpost, Rockaway Caracas, to offer beachgoers a taste of the much sought after savory corn cakes which soon became a favorite in yet another borough.

But expansion didn’t come without setbacks. Caracas has been through a number of disasters that might have sunk any other restaurant empire that didn’t embody Araujo’s family-taught resilience. Hurricane Sandy destroyed her beachside arepa outpost in 2012, and a fire badly damaged her East Village restaurant in 2016, inspiring her to innovate the space with a takeaway window. So when an unprecedented global pandemic hit in March of 2020, Araujo was all too familiar with disaster-induced pivots. With practically no assistance from the institutions who should have bolstered small business owners and unwavering community pillars like herself, Caracas soldiered on.

But endurance has been an ally of Araujo’s since her days training as a flamenco dancer, and it has helped her persevere even in times of loss. After more than 17 years, the original East Village location of Caracas closed its doors in November of 2020, a casualty of the destruction unleashed by COVID-19. “After doing this for so many years and trying to be a very responsible operator and taking care of our staff with the love and passion that we do, it was inevitable. We tried everything that we could, but COVID-19 definitely pushed us over, and it was irresponsible of us not to make that decision at the time we made it,” says Arajuo.