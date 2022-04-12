A New Family-Run Restaurant Brings Recipes from a “Matriarch of Mexican Flavor” to NYC

For the Ramirez Degollado family, running a restaurant empire in Mexico—and having a “matriarch of Mexican flavor” as a grandparent—naturally always led to the topic of one day branching out internationally. And with the debut of Casa Carmen this week, not only does the project mark the first venture outside of their home country, but also a new family chapter that’s been years in the making.

Dedicated as an homage to their beloved 83-year-old grandmother and renowned Mexican cook, Carmen “Titita” Ramirez Degollado, Casa Carmen in Tribeca is a new Mexican restaurant from the brother duo and co-owners, Santiago and Sebastian Ramirez Degollado.