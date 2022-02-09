An Iconic Harlem Soul Food Restaurant Is Expanding to the UWS and Beyond

After shutting down the restaurant’s flagship location in Harlem last year, Charles Pan-Fried Chicken has begun its comeback.

The iconic fried chicken spot opened its first new location on the Upper West Side this week, and it's the first of at least two outposts slated to open in Manhattan this year. “We’re trying to do the whole island of Manhattan,” Quie Slobert, chief operating officer told us. “When we do deliveries, we want to make sure everything is covered.”

Known for frying up wings, breasts, and thighs in a cast-iron skillet rather than a deep fryer, Charles-Pan Fried Chicken offers up its signature menu item along with sides like biscuits, collard greens, and Southern-style black eyed peas. The UWS location on 146 West 72nd Street will also offer new options like barbecue pulled pork and fried chicken sandwiches.