The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: Manousheh's $6 Cocktail Manousheh

One of the best pizzas in the city doesn’t come via Italy (or Detroit, or St. Louis) but from Lebanon. On the corner of Bleecker and MacDougal, just feet away from the rowdy bars packed with hordes of NYU students, is Manousheh, one of the few places in NYC churning out its namesake flatbread.

Manousheh is technically a breakfast dish in Lebanon, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be consumed at other times of the day. Each one of these circular flatbreads is baked to order in the cozy store’s brick oven until it’s puffy and slightly chewy. There are six different topping options available, but none involve your standard tomato sauce and globs of mozzarella.