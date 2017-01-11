The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: Maoz's $5.75 Falafel Sandwich

After the base of the sandwich is put together for you behind the counter, your next stop is the DIY toppings bar, which is really a thing of glory. Where else in NYC can you load up on unlimited quantities of pickled beets, red cabbage, cilantro sauce, cucumbers, and more, all for zero dollars? With more than 10 veggie options and several kinds of sauces (yogurt and garlic, mango, chili, and tahini, to name just a few), it’s easy to pile everything on your pita ‘til it overflows, or perfect your signature combo over repeated visits. I always opt for the charred broccoli and cauliflower drizzled with green chile sauce. Even better, Maoz is probably the only chain in New York City that doesn't have a long line at lunchtime -- though it should be noted that service from behind the counter is endearingly slow (a non-issue once you've got your very own customized, overflowing falafel sandwich in hand).