The Best Thing We Ate for Under $10 This Week: Maoz's $5.75 Falafel Sandwich

Welcome to Cheap Eats NYC, where every week, we'll be highlighting an incredible NYC meal for less than $10. Know of a great all-you-can eat Indian buffet, under-the-radar burger, or other cheap eat in the five boroughs? Let us know in the comments!
There are plenty of excellent falafel joints in the city, but none have anything that compares to Maoz’s complementary toppings bar. It starts simple: at its several locations throughout the city (including Union Square), the Amsterdam import doles out $5.75 sandwiches that revolve around crisp yet pillowy falafel, plus tomato, lettuce, and herbs sandwiched between either white or whole wheat pita bread that’s somehow not too thin and not too fluffy.
After the base of the sandwich is put together for you behind the counter, your next stop is the DIY toppings bar, which is really a thing of glory. Where else in NYC can you load up on unlimited quantities of pickled beets, red cabbage, cilantro sauce, cucumbers, and more, all for zero dollars? With more than 10 veggie options and several kinds of sauces (yogurt and garlic, mango, chili, and tahini, to name just a few), it’s easy to pile everything on your pita ‘til it overflows, or perfect your signature combo over repeated visits. I always opt for the charred broccoli and cauliflower drizzled with green chile sauce. Even better, Maoz is probably the only chain in New York City that doesn't have a long line at lunchtime -- though it should be noted that service from behind the counter is endearingly slow (a non-issue once you've got your very own customized, overflowing falafel sandwich in hand).
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.
This brightly lit and tidy counter-serve chain serves reliable and satisfying fried falafel with salad, atop hummus bowls, or sandwiched between hot pita. Maoz adds a bit of a customizable Chipotle-like vibe to its fast-casual operation -- once you decide how you'd like your crispy chickpea balls, you're given free rein over the complimentary toppings bar, where you'll find Mediterranean flavors like charred cauliflower, pickled cabbage, tabbouleh, tahini, and more.