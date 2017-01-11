Food & Drink

April Bloomfield's Salvation Burger Has Finally Reopened

By Published On 12/02/2016 By Published On 12/02/2016
Salvation burger
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

Salvation Burger, the fast-casual, high-end burger joint run by The Spotted Pig’s April Bloomfield, has officially reopened, following a devastating fire that “severely damaged” the kitchen and forced the restaurant to shut down back in May. The restaurant, which had only been open since February 2016 at Midtown’s Pod 51 hotel, is known for its gourmet (and pricey) burgers made with grass-fed, house-butchered beef, which will now come from Bloomfield’s recently opened White Gold Butchers.

Returning to the small menu are the popular Classic and Salvation Burgers (the former inspired by Bloomfield’s beloved Five Guys), in addition to a veggie burger, house-smoked hot dog, fish sandwich, fries, and salads. For dessert, boozy and traditional milkshakes are available as well as inventive pies like a Caramel Popcorn Ice Cream Pie. Wine, beer, and cocktails are also an option to pair with your fancy Salvation Burger topped with taleggio and caramelized onions. See you on the (inevitable) line!

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Ciera Velarde is an editorial production assistant at Thrillist who is wondering if it’s OK to order a veggie burger, fries, milkshake, and pie in one sitting. Asking for a friend. Follow her on Instagram.

1. Salvation Burger 230 E 51st St, New York, NY 10022 (Midtown)

Superstar chef April Bloomfield is giving fast-food a run for its money with her fast-casual burger restaurant at Midtown's Pod 51 hotel. The menu revolves around the eponymous burger, made from beef that's butchered and ground in-house then formed into a patty and cooked on a wood-fired grill. The rest of the small-but-mighty menu includes hot dogs, veggie burgers, and fish sandwiches, plus crazy indulgent pies and boozy milkshakes for dessert. Salvation Burger might be casual, but it's definitely high-end.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These NYC Restaurants Are Cooking Christmas Dinner so You Don't Have To. Book Now.

related

READ MORE
Your Favorite Burger Joint Just Opened in Penn Station

related

READ MORE
Union Fare's Stuffed Croissants Let You Have Dessert for Breakfast
Fork Yeah

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like