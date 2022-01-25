Chef Gaurav Anand Adds to His NYC Restaurant Portfolio with Baazi

With over hundreds of Indian restaurants in NYC, his goal is to change people’s perceptions through unexpected flavor combinations and visual flair. “Indian food doesn’t have to be rustic and heavy, our menu is more sophisticated with layers of flavor,” says Anand. “We want to push the creative boundaries and create a menu that reflects cooking inspired by travel and global influence.”

Hailing from India twelve years ago, Anand arrived in the U.S. prepared to apply his culinary training of Indian fare. Since then, he’s managed to build a local restaurant portfolio that currently consists of three spots—Moti Mahal Delux, Bhatti Grill, and the former Awadh which is now replaced by Baazi—as well as restaurants in New Delhi and Goa. In addition, he also has a high-end catering company that specializes in luxurious destination weddings.