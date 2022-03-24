The interior of Patti Ann’s offers a laid-back ambiance in the bright 70-seat dining room with hanging chalkboards, framed family photos, and a long wooden chef’s counter built by Baxtrom’s father, Mike. Along the shelves, sentimental touches can be found honoring Patti Ann’s decades-long elementary school teaching career like globes, maps, and classroom artwork.

Patti Ann’s is open Wednesday–Sunday from 5 pm–10 pm at 570 Vanderbilt Ave in Brooklyn. Reservations can be made via Resy.