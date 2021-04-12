Chef José Andrés Is Bringing Two of His Most Popular Restaurants to NYC
The new Ritz-Carlton in NoMad promises exciting dining experiences.
José Andrés is a power player in the world of food and philanthropy. The Spanish chef, credited with popularizing small plates in the US, started several iconic restaurants and founded World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides meals to victims of natural disasters.
It's just been announced that soon, two of Andrés' most beloved restaurants are coming to New York City as focal points of the new Ritz-Carlton in NoMad. This fall, the popular Washington DC restaurant Zaytinya will open an outpost inside the hotel, and come winter, a new location of The Bazaar will join the Ritz-Carlton's dining roster.
Zaytinya first opened in DC in 2002, serving Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese dishes mezze-style. It's not only a popular Capitol eatery, but it's earned a Bib Gourmand designation from Michelin three times, an esteemed title that means the food is both high quality and reasonably priced.
The Bazaar by José Andrés is known for its individuality. The Vegas location offers a bold, carnivorous menu with flashy decor to match. In South Beach, the restaurant has an oceanic vibe and food inspired by the area's Latin American and Caribbean cuisine. There are no details yet about the Manhattan location's theme, but you can be sure to expect a sophisticated menu and photo-worthy aesthetic reflective of the local culture.
Andrés' restaurant company, ThinkFoodGroup, will oversee all things food and beverage at the Ritz-Carlton NoMad, including a rooftop bar that's separate from Zaytinya and Bazaar and in-room dining.