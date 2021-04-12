Chef José Andrés Is Bringing Two of His Most Popular Restaurants to NYC

José Andrés is a power player in the world of food and philanthropy. The Spanish chef, credited with popularizing small plates in the US, started several iconic restaurants and founded World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides meals to victims of natural disasters.

It's just been announced that soon, two of Andrés' most beloved restaurants are coming to New York City as focal points of the new Ritz-Carlton in NoMad. This fall, the popular Washington DC restaurant Zaytinya will open an outpost inside the hotel, and come winter, a new location of The Bazaar will join the Ritz-Carlton's dining roster.