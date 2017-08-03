All-Breakfast-Sandwich Restaurant Coming to NYC. Get. READY.

A new restaurant, dedicated to pretty much our favorite thing in the world, is coming to NYC. It's called BEC (ooooo, I wonder what that stands for!) and it'll be serving all kinds of breakfast sandwiches — and only breakfast sandwiches. Eighth Avenue in Chelsea, where DNAinfo reported it was opening, is an incredibly lucky avenue.
Apparently, your classic bacon, egg, and cheese on a brioche bun will cost you $7, but you can get even fancier for a couple bucks more with sandwiches like the “Greeky Roman," made with lamb sausage and feta — or this “Spicy Spaniard" creation, on which they'll put manchego cheese and Serrano ham. Oh, and because breakfast sandwiches are delicious and perfect for any meal, in between meals, and even as a snack in the middle of the night, it appears BEC will be slapping them together from 7am to 2am, according to the report, which also indicates BEC has applied for a liquor license.
We're not entirely sure how this differs from the Egg Shop in Nolita, other than possibly having an even tighter focus (breakfast sandos vs. different kinds of egg dishes) but we're excited to find out.
Looks like BEC will open at 148 Eighth Ave. (at 17th Street) — as soon as in "the next couple months," owner Jessica Bologna (who wins everything with her last name), told DNAinfo. We'll send out smoke signals when we get our hands on the exact date.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor and has learned over the course of his short life that breakfast sandwiches are the answer. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.