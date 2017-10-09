You Gotta Eat This
You’ve Never Seen Ice Cream Like This in NYC

By Published On 07/30/2015 By Published On 07/30/2015
10Below Ice Cream (edited)
Welcome to Dude, You Gotta Eat This -- a Thrillist series where we direct your eating attention toward new, under-the-radar, weird, or just plain awesome eats you need to go try around the city.

On days so hot that walking one block leaves you looking and feeling like you just ran a marathon through a swamp surrounded by heat lamps, there’s only one cure: ice cream. Followed by more ice cream. With a side of ice cream. Enter 10Below.

10Below Ice Cream

Inspired by street food in Thailand, the Chinatown spot churns out fun-shaped versions of the summertime favorite. Each batch is made-to-order right in front of your eyes in two minutes, give or take.

It all starts when liquid cream is poured onto a frosty metal plate that’s, yes, -10 degrees Fahrenheit. In a Coldstone-esque manner, all the goodies (think Oreos, fresh fruit, Nutella) are blended in before the mixture is flattened and rolled up. Flavors include the likes of Monkey Business (hazelnut, banana, and chocolate syrup), S’mores Galore (chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows), Peanut Butter & Jealous (peanut butter, fig jelly, Cap'n Crunch, and condensed milk), and Mo Money Mo Mangoes, which is topped off with strawberries and mango.

10Below Ice Cream

The ice cream is smooth, creamy, and light (thanks to the freshest of ingredients) and it's totally worth waiting on the line that stretches out the door, because hey, at least you’re not walking.

Alisha Prakash is a contributing writer at Thrillist NYC. She doesn't trust people who don't like ice cream. You can find more of her musings on her website or follow her on Twitter or Instagram.

1. 10Below 10 Mott St, New York, NY 10013 (Chinatown)

Inspired by street food in Thailand, the Chinatown spot churns out fun-shaped versions of the summertime favorite. Each batch is made-to-order right in front of your eyes in two minutes, give or take.

