The Definitive Guide to Eating in Chinatown

Best rotisserie chicken: Papa Poule 189 Lafayette St

In a city teeming with spendy roast chickens, this takeout-only spinoff of French cafe Maman brings the dish back to its humble roots. Michelin-starred chef Armand Arnal turns out an incredibly juicy rotisserie bird that’s available whole, in sandwiches, or on top of salads. The sides are also top-notch, especially the caper- and dijon-dressed potato salad (when it’s on rotation, that is).

Best dim sum: Nom Wah Tea Parlor 13 Doyers St

You can’t write a guide to eating in Chinatown without a nod to this OG tea parlor, which has been slinging dumplings and other dim sum favorites since 1920. Second-generation owner Wilson Tang took the helm in 2010 and breathed new life into the biz (everything is made-to-order), while also maintaining its retro charm.

Best for a group: Spicy Village 68 Forsyth St

Bring your friends and order the aptly named “big tray of chicken”: a Henan dish consisting of wide, hand-pulled noodles, bone-in chicken, and potatoes stewed in sauce spiked with chili oil and cumin. The noodle soups are standout, too, and since everything is insanely cheap, you can eat your way through the menu without spending a fortune.

Best small plates: Fung Tu 22 Orchard St

​Nom Wah’s Wilson Tang and Per Se vet Jonathan Wu present a more modern take on Chinese cooking at this elegant, wood-decked spot. Wu works his fine-dining magic on classics like scallion pancakes, egg rolls, and whole steamed fish, which you can pair with wines chosen by sommelier Jason Wagner.

Best ramen: Bassanova Ramen 76 Mott St

There’s no shortage of noodle shops in this neighborhood, but there's only one that offers ramen. Tucked in a Mott St basement, this cash-only noodle den prides itself on creative bowls like spicy green curry and black pepper tonkotsu.

Best healthy-yet-delicious spot: Dimes 49 Canal St

Brunchers rejoiced when this stylish canteen moved into its larger, white-on-blond-wood digs, and it’s continued to draw crowds with Instagram-ready acai bowls, nori wraps, and other health-centric eats. Don’t be afraid to go all in with the breakfast sandwich, though: it’s piled high with scrambled eggs, avocado, and cheddar cheese goodness.

Best seafood: Sing Kee 42 Bowery

Cantonese classics and fresh seafood are the focus of this longtime Chinatown resident, where you can dig into garlicky Dungeness crab piled on noodles and flash-fried flounder. The meat department pulls its weight, too -- just try the crispy-skinned chicken or barbecue char siu.

Best laksa: Aux Epices 121 Baxter St

Husband-and-wife team Marc Kaczmarek and Mei Chau run this Baxter St bistro, a cozy oasis that turns out homestyle Malaysian cooking. Platters of lamb rendang and bowls of curry-based seafood laksa fill the pint-sized gem with a fragrant scent that should seriously be bottled.

Best non-ramen noodle shop: Lam Zhou Handmade Noodles 144 E Broadway

Come for the succulent potstickers, stay for the soul-warming bowls of hand-pulled noodles. You’ll be so busy slurping pliant strands from the aromatic broth, you’ll forgive the bare-bones service and the occasional dough-stretching smacks coming from the kitchen.

Best burgers: Genuine Superette 191 Grand St

This throwback dinette -- an offshoot of Gotham West Market’s Genuine Roadside -- offers excellent burgers, ahi tuna tacos, and brioche ice cream sandwiches courtesy of Oddfellows' pastry whiz Sam Mason. At night, you can head downstairs to the subterranean Liquorette for cocktails from barman Eben Freeman.

Best fancy dinner: Peking Duck House 28 Mott St

Dinner and a show takes on new meaning at the Chinatown staple, where its namesake dish gets paraded through the dining room and skillfully carved tableside. The juicy slivers of meat and crisped-up skin are left for diners to roll up in roti-like pancakes -- a pricey splurge that every New Yorker should make at least once.

Best fried chicken: Pies 'n' Thighs 43 Canal St

The food gods answered our fried chicken prayers when the famed Williamsburg chicken spot opened an outpost on the outskirts of Chinatown. All the BK favorites are on the menu, from the crispy fried bird to the luscious banana cream pie -- plus a Manhattan-only sourdough donut.

