Hip Downtown Destination Chinese Tuxedo Offers Delivery for the First Time

“When we speak about the culture of a town and what we love most about the city, a huge part of that is the dining room and the restaurant,” observes Buckingham. “Chinese Tuxedo is an homage to the neighborhood, the street and Chinese food culture in NYC.” Indeed, the restaurant’s name was inspired by the original Chinese Tuxedo from 1897 (considered to be Chinatown’s first fine-dining establishment), which was also located on the same Doyers Street, a notorious L-shaped street in Manhattan known to be the site of local gang wars in the early 20th century.

That homage became a visual triumph under fellow partner Jeff Lam, a general contractor by profession (Lam and Buckingham had worked together several years prior, when they opened a bar in Manhattan, and cemented their friendship over their mutual love of Chinese food). During a two-year renovation of the space, they unveiled hundred-year old pillars, columns accented with real gold, and 160-year old wall finishes which had retained their glorious patina—all vestiges from its time as a former Chinese opera house.

Inspiration for the interior was drawn in part from his roots, explains Lam: “The Chinese characters represented at the main entrance signify blessings and are reminiscent of the imperial architecture of China—we wanted to create a contemporary, New York version of that atmosphere through the doorway and theater-style interior.”

The bi-level space also features a sunken dining room which opens up to towering tropical plants, nestled between dark leather banquettes and Carrera marble tables. The immersive setting was intentional: “The main area is outfitted such that it feels like you’re watching a performance,” notes Lam.

It was Buckingham who tapped Sydney-based chef Paul Donnelly to join the duo. Then head chef at the acclaimed Ms. G’s, where he worked with award-winning Vietnamese chef and restaurateur Dan Hong, Donnelly also had stints at Japanese and Thai restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Nahm in Bangkok. “I was quite happy in my career and what I was doing, but I felt like I needed a new challenge. I wanted a breath of fresh air, something a bit new,” said Donnelly, who arrived in NYC during the summer of 2016 to conduct market research. “After doing the tastings, I felt like the pairing of myself, Jeff and Eddy was a match made in heaven.” Indeed, during the course of conversation, the three of them often finished each other’s sentences and shared laughs, evidence of the easy friendship they formed which had strengthened through their partnership.