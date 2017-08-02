Huge Outdoor Night Market About to Land in Queens

Update: Check out photos from the market's grand opening here.
The Queens International Night Market, an ambitious new nighttime food festival that could someday grow into a bustling street food haven, will open for the first time at 6pm on April 25th in the main parking lot outside the New York Hall of Science.
Organizer John Wang said he hopes to see a big turnout for the first iteration of the market, which will feature about 25 to 30 food vendors serving up authentic street foods from various regions and cultures like Japanese and Latin American, for example. He said to expect lots of food on skewers, a possibility of vendors selling insects, like grasshoppers, and, the dish he's personally looking forward to most, hand-pulled noodles.
So far, Wang plans to stage the market every Saturday for the next five weeks. Depending on turnout and interest from vendors, there could be up to 15 total this summer and the market could potentially grow into the 100+ vendor weekly food destination inspired by some of the world's best that he had hoped to fund in an ultimately unsuccessful Kickstarter campaign.
"We are starting out a little bit more modest than the original plans," Wang said. "Hopefully, we will have enough people to come out support our early vendors. The more people come out, the more this thing will grow."
The goal of the market, he said, is to establish a platform for authentic and unique foods from all over the world. Get some more information, like details on parking at a Facebook event page for the market.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and loves the idea of a nighttime food festival because no sunburn! I'm looking at you, Smorgasburg. Send news tips to tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.