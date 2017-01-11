Forget the Cherry, This Massive Milkshake Has a Big Honking Cinnamon Bun on Top

Buns Bar in New York City lays claim to “the biggest shakes in the world.” Case in point: the weekend-only brunch special CinnaBun milkshake, a monstrous 25oz mix of milk and dulce de leche ice cream ($15) that comes served in a tall glass coated with vanilla frosting, marshmallows, and cinnamon cereal, then topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and the pièce de résistance -- a fresh house-made frosted cinnamon bun. Oh, and for an additional charge ($5 a pop), you can add some accompanying shots of RumChata liqueur, which can be: a) tossed back immediately, b) sipped and savored, or c) poured over the top of the towering shake for enhanced visual and psychoactive effect.



“Our goal was to make the most ridiculous dessert in New York, and I think we succeeded,” said proprietor Luke Pascal, who collaborated with chefs Viko Ortega and Armando Cortez as well as some prominent Instagrammers to come up with this very photogenic recipe.



Get a closer look at how it’s made in the ultra-high-glycemic video above.