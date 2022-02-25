An Eleven Madison Park Vet Helms This Brooklyn Restaurant’s Grand Revamp

Designed to emanate a lived-in feel, the space is decorated with vintage photographs and paintings that showcase scenes of Brooklyn’s past. White, brick walls contrast with the deep-wood floors, hanging ivy plants, and stacks of antique books to create a snug, intimate ambiance.

Clover Hill is now open Wednesday to Sunday from 9 am-3 pm, and will launch their seafood-centric dinner tasting menu in March. Reservations for the dinner program are available via Resy.