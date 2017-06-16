This Monster Milkshake Is the Only Reason You Need to Go to the Jersey Shore This Summer

While a steady stream of tourists continue to line up at New York’s Black Tap to sample over-the-top milkshakes topped with a slice of cake, most are unaware that the Jersey Shore’s Coney Waffle, the self-proclaimed ice cream and waffle extraordinaire, makes towering “freak shakes” that might be even more insane.
Coney Waffle, which has been on the Asbury Park boardwalk since 1946 and just opened its third shop in time for the start of the summer season, stands out among the neighboring stands for its non-traditional creations. Historically, boardwalk food has been easy to eat on the go -- like a hot dog or doughy balls of zeppole -- rather than a monster shake. Coney Waffle’s best-seller, the Sideshow Shake, is what owner Joseph D’Esposito (whose parents were the original Coney Waffle owners) calls "a real experience."
To make the Sideshow Shake, your choice of ice cream is blended into a milkshake, topped with an ice cream cone and Coney Waffle sandwich (scoops of ice cream bookended by two hot dog-length waffles), plus another cookie ice cream sandwich, a Ring Pop, towering pillows of colorful cotton candy, strips of sour candy, and finally, a chocolate-covered pretzel.
If you don’t think you’re up for polishing off a massive milkshake, the beachside spot is also famous for its namesake: the Coney Waffle. Warm waffles are filled with scoops of ice cream, whipped cream, and sprinkles. You can also order ones that come stuffed with cannoli cream.
Check out the video above to see why you should be eating your way through the Jersey Shore this summer.
