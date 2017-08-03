Confirmed: New Shake Shack To Arrive At Fulton Center

Your commute might just get a little better thanks to a brand new Shake Shack set to arrive a Fulton Center, aka that shiny new transit hub in Lower Manhattan. Following rumors in recent days that a new Shack would open at the Center, Shake Shack announced on Tuesday that the new location will open sometime in 2016.
According to Shake Shack, the new outpost will be prominently located in prime retail space on the second floor of the transit center, which is pretty huge considering more than 300,000 people are expected to pass through the place every day. The announcement doesn't include any exclusive new menu items yet, but expect to get your hands on Shake Shack classics -- ShackBurgers, crinkle cut fries, frozen custard concretes -- and eat away your feelings after your wonderful commute.
Now, all you have to do is figure out how to save some money on your subway fare and gloriously spend it all on cheeseburgers.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and if he could, he would eat cheeseburgers every single day. Send news tips to him at tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.