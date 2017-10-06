Hello, Dorito- and Popcorn-Infused Ice Cream Sammie

Welcome to Dude, You Gotta Eat This -- a new Thrillist series where we direct your eating attention toward new, under-the-radar, weird, or just plain awesome eats you need to go try around the city.
Sweet or salty? Chewy or crunchy? No one likes choosing sides. Luckily, with Coolhaus’ summer-only “Netflix” ice cream sandwich, you don’t have to.
Let’s start with the outside: two (that’s double the pleasure) Tahitian vanilla bean sugar cookies laced with Nutella frosting and a sprinkle of salt put up a stiff competition to other stick and cone ice cream truck go-tos.
And the inside? Sink your teeth into a hunk of vanilla ice cream infused with white cheddar popcorn (!) and a swirl of crumbled Nacho Cheese Doritos (!!!!!). It’s sugary. It’s savory. It’s everything you wanted and nothing you expected. Think of it like discovering an extra egg roll in your Chinese takeout order. But way, way ice creamier.
Go ahead and add the Netflix to your queue. It’s the right thing to do.
