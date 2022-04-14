World-Renowned Copenhagen Restaurant Noma Announces Upcoming NYC Dinner Series
For five nights only in May, chef René Redzepi brings his top-ranked eatery to Brooklyn for a special nine-course experience.
The latest must-have reservation for New Yorkers to covet has hit the town with the announcement that Copenhagen-based Noma is hosting a five-night dinner series this May taking place in DUMBO, Brooklyn.
First opened in 2003 and currently holding the title for the fifth time as the No. 1-ranked restaurant in the world, Noma gained global recognition for its reimagined Scandinavian cuisine led by owner and chef René Redzepi. The signature concept focuses around a hyperlocal and seasonally driven 20-course tasting menu consisting of beautifully presented wild caught fish, local game, and foraged plants. Noma has popped up elsewhere before, including in Tulum in 2017 (somewhat controversially) as well as in Australia.
Since its rise to popularity, expecting up to six months of sold-out reservations for dinner at the restaurant in Denmark has been the norm. But luckily for us NYC residents, we now have a chance to experience this world renowned cuisine in the comfort of our own city, if you’re fast enough to secure a seat.
"Noma is looking forward to traveling to New York to share our cooking and craft with some of the most passionate diners in the world,” says chef and owner of Noma, René Redzepi. “It is incredibly rare that we take Noma’s kitchen on the road for a collaboration.”
From May 16-20 at 26 Bridge St. in Dumbo and in partnership with American Express Platinum Card and Global Dining Access by Resy, 50 ticket holders per night can expect a nine-course dinner complete with wine pairings at the price of $700 per person. The limited-time experience will channel the core aesthetic and look of Noma’s Nordic style, with slight alterations to allow for the melding of NYC springtime ingredients.
Mark your calendars and line up those reminder notifications as these sought-after tickets will go on sale Wednesday, April 27 at 12 pm via Resy. Tickets are only purchasable by a customer with an American Express Platinum Card, although there are a few exceptions listed online.