World-Renowned Copenhagen Restaurant Noma Announces Upcoming NYC Dinner Series

The latest must-have reservation for New Yorkers to covet has hit the town with the announcement that Copenhagen-based Noma is hosting a five-night dinner series this May taking place in DUMBO, Brooklyn.

First opened in 2003 and currently holding the title for the fifth time as the No. 1-ranked restaurant in the world, Noma gained global recognition for its reimagined Scandinavian cuisine led by owner and chef René Redzepi. The signature concept focuses around a hyperlocal and seasonally driven 20-course tasting menu consisting of beautifully presented wild caught fish, local game, and foraged plants. Noma has popped up elsewhere before, including in Tulum in 2017 (somewhat controversially) as well as in Australia.

Since its rise to popularity, expecting up to six months of sold-out reservations for dinner at the restaurant in Denmark has been the norm. But luckily for us NYC residents, we now have a chance to experience this world renowned cuisine in the comfort of our own city, if you’re fast enough to secure a seat.