NYC's Latest Over-the-Top Dessert Is the Cotton Candy Baked Alaska

09/28/2016

If regular old baked Alaska reminds you of your grandma (bless her heart), you'll be pleased to know New York City has taken the dessert one step further (of course) by creating the Cotton Candy Baked Alaska.

The crazy dessert -- which involves ice cream layered between two pieces of cake, covered in meringue, topped with strawberry cotton candy, and finally doused in rum and flambéed, can be found at high-end Chinese restaurant Philippe, located on the Upper East Side. Check out the video above to see it in action, and don't miss the oh-so-dramatic reveal at the end.

