Chef Dominique Ansel Is Baking Up a Fresh Batch of Cronut NFTs
Dip your toes into the NFT pool with Dominique Ansel Bakery’s first digital drop.
No matter what your thoughts are on the Cronut®, its cultural impact has been undeniable. Even though some pastry traditionalists weren’t entirely convinced when they first dropped in 2013, now, this fried combination between a croissant and doughnut can be compared in success alongside other food hybrids like Keizo Shimamoto’s ramen burger and KFC’s Double Down sandwich, and has permanently made its stamp in history.
As the brainchild of French pastry chef Dominique Ansel, Cronuts® became a global phenomenon that started its journey in NYC out of Dominique Ansel Bakery in SoHo (and was even trademarked in 2014). Along with shipping them nationwide, Ansel also opened Dominique Ansel Workshop, a spot specializing in croissants, in Flatiron in 2021.
Now, on the ninth anniversary of the treat’s inception, Ansel is celebrating with a 60-piece NFT collection, which will be available via the OpenSea marketplace, on Wednesday, May 4, at 9 am.
One of the long-standing traditions of Dominique Ansel Bakery is that each Cronut® variation is served for only one month, which calculates to a whopping 109 different flavors to this day. So, as part of the limited-edition series, the virtual recreations will focus on previous fan-favorite flavors including Salted Dulce de Leche; Guava & Orange Blossom; and Burnt Vanilla & Smoked Caramel.
Costing $50 per image, these NFTs are relatively affordable compared to some marked up price tags, which have become common within the trade and regularly crest over $400.
Also, according to the bakery, owners of these special NFTs will be eligible for exclusive perks such as a pass to skip the line at Dominique Ansel Bakery; early access to flavor launches; and invites to special in-person events.
Dominique Ansel Bakery’s Cronut® NFTs will be available via the OpenSea marketplace starting on Wednesday, May 4, at 9 am.