Chef Dominique Ansel Is Baking Up a Fresh Batch of Cronut NFTs

No matter what your thoughts are on the Cronut®, its cultural impact has been undeniable. Even though some pastry traditionalists weren’t entirely convinced when they first dropped in 2013, now, this fried combination between a croissant and doughnut can be compared in success alongside other food hybrids like Keizo Shimamoto’s ramen burger and KFC’s Double Down sandwich, and has permanently made its stamp in history.

As the brainchild of French pastry chef Dominique Ansel, Cronuts® became a global phenomenon that started its journey in NYC out of Dominique Ansel Bakery in SoHo (and was even trademarked in 2014). Along with shipping them nationwide, Ansel also opened Dominique Ansel Workshop, a spot specializing in croissants, in Flatiron in 2021.

Now, on the ninth anniversary of the treat’s inception, Ansel is celebrating with a 60-piece NFT collection, which will be available via the OpenSea marketplace, on Wednesday, May 4, at 9 am.