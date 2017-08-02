Danny Bowien, Ivan Orkin & Others Create Bagel Sandos for Black Seed

Black Seed Bagels, the Elizabeth Street bagel shop that brought us game-changing , crisp, hybrid New York/Montreal bagels, announced it's launching limited edition bagel sandwiches by famous chefs like Ivan Orkin, Danny Bowien, and a handful of other notable food masters.
Starting March 9th, Black Seed will feature the bagel creations each week at its Elizabeth Street location as well as via Seamless through the week of April 6th, and will debut the limited edition bagel goodness with Ivan Orkin of Ivan Ramen. Black Seed will also pump out sandwiches created by noted chefs like Danny Bowien of Mission Chinese, celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli, as well as pitmaster Bill Durney and chef Missy Robbins.
Here's the full lineup of sandwiches:
March 9 - 15: Ivan Orkin - Japanese Everything Spice Bagel, Aonori Cream Cheese, Ikura Egg Salad
March 16 - 22: Alex Guarnaschelli - Smoked Salmon Belly Salad with Cream Cheese and Salt and Vinegar chips on Toasted Sesame Bagel
March 23 - 29: Billy Durney - Rye Everything Bagel, Slow-Cooked Pastrami Bacon, Baked Eggs, Gruyere
March 30 - April 5: Danny Bowien/Angela Dimayuga - Squid Ink Bagel with White Poppy Seeds, Whipped Anchovy Butter and Iberico Ham.
April 6 - April 12: Missy Robbins - Sesame Bagel, Burrata, Soppressata, Basil, Calabrian Chilies
Just last month, Black Seed announced plans to expand with a new location in the East Village sometime late this spring.
Black Seed subscribes to the Montreal school of bagel-making, meaning its bagels, which are smaller than the quintessential New York ones, are rolled by hand, boiled in honey water, then baked in a wood-fired oven. Sandwiches made with a variety of smoked fishes and speciality spreads -- like the house-cured beet lox number with horseradish cream cheese -- continuously draw weekend crowds in search of their morning bagel fix.