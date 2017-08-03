Is Shake Shack's Founder Opening a Massive Food Hall at Hudson Yards?

Danny Meyer, the master of Shake Shack and a bunch of well-known restaurants, is reportedly looking to open a gigantic food hall paradise in one of the shiny new towers springing up at the Hudson Yards development -- way over on Manhattan's far west side. Crain's reports Meyer is eyeing a 40,000sqft street-level space at the base of the 10 Hudson Yards. To give you an idea of how big that is, an NFL football field is 48,600sqft, goal line to goal line. That's quite large.
Meyer hasn't confirmed the plans, but apparently he's "close" to nabbing up the spot, according to the report. Should it actually happen, the food hall would be oh-so dangerously close to an endless stream of millions of slow-walking tourists -- literally steps away from the entrance to the High Line near 30th St and Tenth Ave, where the 52-story building is rising. So far, there aren't any details on what to expect at the possible chow down destination, but we're hoping there's at least cheeseburgers (dare we say the Shake Shack kind?), great cocktails, barbecue, and plenty of space to stuff it all into our faces.
Apparently, if you're a famous restaurateur itching to launch a food hall, the far west side is where to be. Just last week, we learned of Anthony Bourdain's supposed plans to open a massive international food market at Pier 57 down at West 15th St -- which isn't too far from what could be Meyer's turf at Hudson Yards. Oh, and don't forget about Gotham West Market, about the same distance but to the north. Maybe it's just us, but it seems like a west side food hall crawl isn't too far off, and we're totally OK with that.
A spokesperson for Meyer declined to comment.
Follow us on Facebook for a steady stream of daily NYC stories, and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun/news New York has to offer.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and loves how all of these great food hall plans are coming to the far west side just as he plans to move away from it. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.