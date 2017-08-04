David Chang's New Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich Spot Opens Today

Cancel your lunch plans. David Chang, the culinary mastermind behind the Momofuku empire, is launching his much-anticipated spicy fried chicken sandwich concept restaurant today -- Wednesday, June 10, at 11am. That's right: Your delicious, handheld-fried-chicken prayers have been answered, New York.
As Chang revealed back in March, the experimental restaurant, or Fuku, is devoted to making killer fried chicken sandwiches, focusing on just one badass-sounding spicy chicken sandwich upon opening. According to Fuku, the sandwich consists of chicken thighs brined and marinated in habanero puree, coated in buttermilk, dredged in a blend of spices, and then deep fried until crispy. Then, they serve it up on a Martin's potato roll with house-made pickles and Fuku butter. Apparently, there are additional fried chicken sandwiches in the works. But this sounds like it'll definitely hit the spot.
Fuku is located in the former Momofuku Ko space at 163 First Ave in the East Village, and dining will be standing room only (whatever, we'll take it) and will likely involve booze, seeing as there's a liquor license, according to a report by Grubstreet. Along with the spicy fried chicken goodness and fries, you can also order a seasonal vegetable salad. But why would you? Starting today, Fuku will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11am to 4pm. Months ago, Chang also hinted at possibly expanding the Fuku concept with more locations, delivery, and mobile ordering, saying he was inspired by fast food greats like Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out.
Check out his newest project and let us know what you think!
Follow us on Facebook for a steady stream of daily NYC stories, and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun/news New York has to offer.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and needs to go for a run after all of these fried chicken fantasies. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.
David Chang’s fast-casual chicken sandwich shop features one of the county's best fried bird numbers, featuring chicken thighs brined and marinated in a habanero puree that’s later coated in buttermilk and spices, then fried crispy, and finally, served in a Martin’s potato roll with pickles and house-made butter.