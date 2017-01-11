Deep-Fried Rat Head Is the Worst Secret Menu Item Ever

This isn’t the first time someone has made rat-related claims about their fast-food meal. Last year, an LA man allegedly got served a whole rat at KFC, which actually turned out to be chicken. So, is it likely that a Harlem Popeyes actually managed to fry up a rat and serve it up as an unintentional secret menu item? Probably not! But does any logical reasoning decrease our terror at the prospect that our Saturday afternoon Popeyes meal has been deep-fried rat the entire time? Nope! Seamless sushi it is!

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.