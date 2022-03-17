Brooklyn Pizza Legend “Dom” DeMarco Passes Away at 85

A beloved figure in the NYC pizza community and food world, Di Fara Pizza owner Domenico “Dom” DeMarco has passed away at the age of 85, according to a Facebook post by DeMarco’s daughter Maggie DeMarco-Mieles.

DeMarco first opened Di Fara’s doors in 1965 after immigrating to New York in 1959 from the Province of Caserta in Italy. Located in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Midwood, the sublime round and square pies topped with imported Italian ingredients were all overseen by DeMarco’s keen pizzaiolo eye and soon became the gold standard for a classic NYC slice.

Joined by several of his children, for decades DeMarco could be found behind the counter making each pizza with tangible love and care. From his use of exclusively top-tier San Marzano tomatoes, personally hand-torn Bufala mozzarella, and practice of individually snipping basil for each customer's pie, the dedication to his passion was evident.