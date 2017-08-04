Eat Dragon Eggs, Suckling Pig & Flayed Salmon at This Game of Thrones Dinner

The highly anticipated new season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere on April 12th, and to celebrate, you can eat like you've arrived at King's Landing (hopefully without all the murder) thanks to Louro's upcoming Nossa Mesa Supper Club dinner on April 13th at 7pm. The dinner is BYO beer or wine, and includes six dishes inspired by characters from the show -- like the Dragon Lady - Daenerys, featuring a totally 100% AUTHENTIC dragon egg that is definitely not an emu egg, and other delicious goods.
Check out the full menu below:
The King Slayer – Jaime & Cersei: Fluke and Beef Tartare, spicy and sweet
Dragon lady - Daenerys: Emu eggs, kimchi hash with a duck fat hollandaise
Theon Greyjoy: Flayed Salmon with its puffed skin, foraged spring vegetables
Arya: Morcilla agnolotti, squid ink foam
Tyrion: Suckling pig belly stuffed with wild boar sausage served in a clam chowder
John Snow: Baked Alaska
Chef David Santos's West Village joint delivers modern American eats in the form of bites, small plates & large plates, as well as a solid brunch with the likes of Bacon Maple Glazed Beignets and Chorizo Baked Eggs.