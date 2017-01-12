Attention, Vegetarian Travelers! Dirt Candy's Amanda Cohen Has Opened a New Restaurant at Newark Airport.

Air travel is pretty terrible in general, but for vegetarians, it’s even worse. With pre-flight airport grab-and-go meals largely consisting of turkey sandwiches, chicken salads, and some questionable roast beef, dinner often ends up being peanuts on the plane. Luckily, things just got a little bit better for veg-forward travelers -- at least, those flying out of Newark.

Amanda Cohen, the chef-owner of NYC’s Dirt Candy, one of the city’s first restaurants to introduce vegetarian-focused cuisine in a fine-dining setting, has opened a vegetarian restaurant in Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal C, called Thyme, which she’s hoping will revolutionize the traveling experience for vegetarians and anyone looking for a healthy, high-quality meal while waiting for their flight. Thyme joins other new restaurants from big-name chefs in Newark’s United Terminal like The Daily, as United and restaurant group OTG have invested $120 million to revamp the dining experience for travelers.