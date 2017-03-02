The Secret Weapon Behind Dominique Ansel's Cronut®? Attorney Candice Cook.

Which means you are entirely free to market and sell your own donut/croissant, so long as you don't call it a Cronut®. Many have -- the Croissant Donut from Dunkin' Donuts was introduced in 2014, and you can get a "dossant" or a "doissant" from enterprising spots in DC, Sacramento, and as far as Australia. But the Cronut® name is sacred, and those who have tread on it have been swiftly blocked. Cook issued a cease & desist to a Santa Monica bakery that dared sell a "Kronut," with a "K," and one to Reno's Rounds Bakery, which was offering a "croissant donut." At Gertrude's, the upscale restaurant in the Baltimore Museum of Art, pastry chef Doug Wetzel re-imagined the pastry as a donut "hole" and served it with whipped cream and lemon curd. He called his creation the "croi-nut." He received a cease & desist from Cook, too. (Dunkin's pastry had a non-Cronut®-enough name to deem it not confusing to customers, and therefore safe from legal action.) "Changing the spelling of the word 'Cronut'® when the resulting change is phonetically similar to the DA Bakery's trademark is a deceptive attempt to usurp the DA Bakery's intellectual property rights and is punishable under federal law," the letter to Gertrude's read.