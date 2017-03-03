Dominique Ansel Pretends It's Winter Weather With Spiced Beef at Midtown's Cafe China

Welcome to Best Thing We Ate This Week, where each week, we'll have a special guest or Thrillist staff member talk about a New York dish they recently tried and loved. This week, chef Dominique Ansel, the brains behind the almighty Cronut®, talks about the steamed, spice-coated beef at Cafe China.

Imagine medium-thin slices of beef tenderloin, pounded until tender, then marinated in spices. Then picture each slice being coated with a thin layer of broken rice, steamed on top of sweet potatoes in a bamboo basket, and finished off with a dollop of minced fresh raw garlic and a handful of parsley. Now know that this dish exists at Midtown's Cafe China, which was a sleeper spot when I first discovered it, but has since gotten busier each night as more people are let in on the secret.