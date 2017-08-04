Dos Toros Drops "99 Tacos" Music Video Ahead of New Midtown East Location

The celebrate its recent expansions, NYC's beloved California-style Mexican mini-chain, Dos Toros, dropped an awesome new music video on Wednesday -- "99 Tacos."
DT's "short and sweet" menu doesn't include things like fish tacos, so it's no surprise brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer rip on them in the new video with lyrics like "If you love fish tacos, I feel bad for you son / I got 99 tacos but a fish ain't one" and "Putting fishies up inside a taco is irrational." The song follows their big Mexican food inspired hits over the years, like "Black or Pinto," "Behind the Guac," and all-time favorite, "Guac It Out." Nothing says delicious tacos like hilarious rap videos.
In its mad expansion for burrito domination and guac glory across NYC, Dos Toros is set to open their seventh location later this month in Midtown East at Lexington Ave and 45th St, and recently opened its sixth location on Park Ave and 23rd St.
