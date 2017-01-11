If you’re looking for a reason to waste part of your day, there’s a brand-new, nearly impossible-to-get, somewhat-difficult-to-eat dish for you to attempt to order/brag to your friends about trying!

Qihui Guan (previously of Joe’s Shanghai) and her son, Yuan Lee, are the team behind the East Village’s brand-new Drunken Dumpling, which is responsible for the latest food craze that’ll make you want to delete Instagram off your phone: XL-sized Xiao Long Bao (or “XL XLBs”), aka giant soup dumplings. The $11.75 dumplings, which, by our very rough visual estimate, appear to be six times the size of traditional soup dumplings, are filled with homemade chicken broth, shrimp, and seaweed, and arrive in a steam basket (which they nearly fill). They’re served with multiple straws because 1) this is probably going to be a team effort, and 2) there’s literally no other way to consume them other than to puncture the top with a straw and sip the soup through it. No word from Adrian Grenier on how he feels about this egregious straw usage.