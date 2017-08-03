Ess-A-Bagel To Shutter Original Location Next Week

After 39 years, NYC classic, Ess-A-Bagel, will serve its last hand-rolled bagels from its original location near First Ave and East 21st St next Monday, March 23rd, neighborhood blog EV Grieve reported.
However, do not despair, dear Ess-A-Bagel lovers. Since it was first reported in January that Ess-A-Bagel would be leaving the location, the bagel purveyors have promised to open a new shop nearby -- perhaps as close as "down the block" -- and retain its presence in the neighborhood. In a note posted for customers at the shop, Ess-A-Bagel said, "Although we are closing this location we will be relocating in the area and will not leave our community," according to EV Grieve.
But now you just have one week left to get your hands on some of NYC's best huge, hand-rolled bagels at the original location, because there's no way you're trekking up to the Ess-A-Bagel in Midtown East at 831 Third Ave.
Owned by an Austrian family and open since the 1970s, Ess-a-Bagel hand rolls and boils in enormous pots visible from the (generally quite long) line. The double-fist-sized rounds are dense and could serve two if you're some sort of weirdo bagel sharer.