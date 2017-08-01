We're Down To Just One 2 Bros. Pizza in the East Village

Whether grease-stained paper plates or crumpled dollar bills, the last remnants of the 2 Bros. Pizza at 36 St. Mark's Place have disappeared, according to a report by East Village blog Ev Grieve.
The shop notably bucked the $1 cheap slice business model by charging a whole $1.50 for "supreme slices," but has apparently shuttered as of late last month. Now, the neighborhood, which once boasted three 2 Bros. Pizza locations is now, sadly, down to just one -- the $1 slice 2 Bros. Pizza a few doors down at 32 St. Mark's Place, according to the post. Perhaps the cost was 50 cents too many for "supreme." Has the cheap pizza free market spoken and chosen the cheapest option?
Thrillist reached out to 2 Bros. Pizza to find out more.
