Food & Drink

We're Down To Just One 2 Bros. Pizza in the East Village

By Published On 02/18/2015 By Published On 02/18/2015
Flickr/jjesskalee

Trending

related

Ryan Murphy May Have Just Confirmed a Major 'American Horror Story' Fan Theory

related

The Perseid Meteor Shower Is Coming, Here's How You Can Watch It

related

Broadcaster Totally Loses It Over Fart Story

related

Quick, This Sale Has Flights All Over Southeast Asia For As Little As $379

Whether grease-stained paper plates or crumpled dollar bills, the last remnants of the 2 Bros. Pizza at 36 St. Mark's Place have disappeared, according to a report by East Village blog Ev Grieve. 

The shop notably bucked the $1 cheap slice business model by charging a whole $1.50 for "supreme slices," but has apparently shuttered as of late last month. Now, the neighborhood, which once boasted three 2 Bros. Pizza locations is now, sadly, down to just one -- the $1 slice 2 Bros. Pizza a few doors down at 32 St. Mark's Place, according to the post. Perhaps the cost was 50 cents too many for "supreme." Has the cheap pizza free market spoken and chosen the cheapest option? 

Thrillist reached out to 2 Bros. Pizza to find out more.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and has been a pizza eating machine lately -- probably thanks to the wonderful NYC winter weather. He's obsessed and addicted, and somehow not putting on tons of weight... yet. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick

Stuff You'll Like