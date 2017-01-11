NYC Chefs Tell Us Their Favorite Healthy Recipes You'll Actually Want to Make

For many of us, the beginning of a new year means two things: resolving to work out more than once a week (fine print: once a month) and stashing away the booze and butter in favor of kale and coconut oil. Of course, this isn’t always an easy task in NYC, where delivery apps reign and gyros, ramen, and pizza are just footsteps away at any given moment. Luckily for us, the city's best chefs have a few ideas for how to make healthy eating a lot less terrible than it seems. From the veggie-forward to the seafood-centric, here are seven recipes from the city’s top chefs that you’ll actually want to make.