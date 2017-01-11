At Economy Candy, a Lower East Side Relic, Business Is as Sweet as Ever

The mood is giddy two weeks before Halloween at Economy Candy on New York City’s Lower East Side. The place is a total throwback, with its printed tin ceiling and walls lined with old-timey memorabilia, but the hordes of animated children don’t seem to notice. Candy never goes out of fashion. The air smells distinctly of sugar and appears to have delivered a potent contact high to these kids, who wildly zig and zag through the store’s towering metal racks like they're in an amusement park. I imagine their pupils are down to pin pricks.

Not that I blame them. There are more than 2,000 varieties of candy here. The shelves reach up more than halfway to the nearly 20ft-high ceiling and overflow with chunky Payday bars, ruby-hued Red Vines, and milky wax bottles filled with saccharine neon liquid. There are fudgy Oh Henry! bars and chewy Now & Laters, obscure Abba-Zaba bars riddled with creamy peanut butter filling, and tough Turkish Taffy that implores you to “smack it” and “crack it.” There are novelty candies like bacon-flavored Pop Rocks, imported Israeli Elite chocolate bars, Jolt caffeinated gum, and more than a dozen different Pez dispensers. It’s a dizzying sight, and not even adults are immune. I just turned 30 and I can hardly stop myself from breaking every parent's candy store rules and reaching elbows deep into a display of Baby Ruths to shovel them all towards me.