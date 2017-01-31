You Can Get Safe-to-Eat Raw Cookie Dough at this New NYC Dessert Shop

You’re probably never going to become an astronaut, but here’s one childhood dream that actually did come true: You can now get safe-to-eat cookie dough.
Specializing in dough made from pasteurized-egg product and heat-treated flour (making it totally OK to eat raw), DŌ, pronounced “dough,” serves the gooey substance in practically every form imaginable: by the scoop, flattened and served with ice cream in between, barely baked into brownies, and mixed into ice cream sundaes and milkshakes. The shop stays local for its outsourced ingredients, with specialty cones from The Konery and ice cream from Blue Marble, both located in Brooklyn. Making sure not to leave anyone out, DŌ also sells gluten-free and vegan cookie dough options; and if you somehow aren’t feeling the raw stuff, baked cookies made from the dough are also available.
The colorful shop displays its gourmet cookie dough flavors -- like confetti, nuts for nuts, and fluffernutter -- in tubs lined up on a counter, like an ice cream shop. You can also order special treats like the ice cream pie, a cookie bomb (DŌ’s version of a cupcake), or an ice cream sanDŌwich with flattened raw cookie dough holding it together. If you’re in a rush, there’s also prepackaged dough to-go from a freezer in front.
A large glass window at the back of the shop reveals a kitchen lined with massive jars of sprinkles, mounds of butter, rows of stand-up mixers, and buckets of sugar. In the future, founder Kristen Tomlan hopes to host cooking classes back there.
Unsurprisingly, DŌ has had lines out the door since opening last week. The store opens at 8am (because who wouldn’t want cookie dough for breakfast), but only sells baked goods and prepackaged dough in the mornings -- starting at 11am, you can order freshly scooped dough and specialty items until they’re sold out.
To see some of DŌ’s treats being made, including the confetti flavor, the ice cream sanDŌwich, and the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Nutella Bomb, check out the video above.
