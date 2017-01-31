You Can Get Safe-to-Eat Raw Cookie Dough at this New NYC Dessert Shop

You’re probably never going to become an astronaut, but here’s one childhood dream that actually did come true: You can now get safe-to-eat cookie dough.

Specializing in dough made from pasteurized-egg product and heat-treated flour (making it totally OK to eat raw), DŌ, pronounced “dough,” serves the gooey substance in practically every form imaginable: by the scoop, flattened and served with ice cream in between, barely baked into brownies, and mixed into ice cream sundaes and milkshakes. The shop stays local for its outsourced ingredients, with specialty cones from The Konery and ice cream from Blue Marble, both located in Brooklyn. Making sure not to leave anyone out, DŌ also sells gluten-free and vegan cookie dough options; and if you somehow aren’t feeling the raw stuff, baked cookies made from the dough are also available.