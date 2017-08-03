Egg Shop, The Restaurant Entirely Devoted To Eggs, Rolls Out Dinner Menu

Egg Shop, the brilliant spot that blessed us with a menu of all-things-egg last year, has unveiled a full dinner menu and, unsurprisingly, it's pretty damn egg-centric. Now, if for whatever reason you can't get out of bed in time for breakfast, brunch, or lunch, you'll still be able to get your hands on a pulled pork carnitas egg sandwich for dinner.
The dinner menu, available at 5pm, also sports some new exclusive items, like a bacon, egg, and cheese burger or a handful of "drunken egg" dishes, one of which is a bucket of fried boneless chicken with sea salt, herbs, and hot honey. There's a bunch of other options in the way of egg sandwiches, big bowl egg dishes, some breakfast-y sides, and desserts, too. And of course they'll still have bloodies for you -- the drink menu includes that bacon salt-rimmed Bloody Mary.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is dreaming of delicious breakfast sandwiches right now. Send news tips to him at tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.
This small NoLita shop reimagines the simple egg in a variety of sandwich, meat, and salad combinations, breaking the humble ingredient out of its breakfast-only role. The menu is seriously creative -- with dishes like "The Beast," which pairs sunny side-up eggs with pulled pork, pickled onion, chipotle bourbon ketchup, and cilantro -- and is well-balanced with rich sides like deep-fried hash browns. Though the shop is open all day, we recommend stopping by during daylight hours, when the open-front facade lets you enjoy your sunny side-up in sunny peace.