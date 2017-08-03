Food & Drink

Egg Shop, The Restaurant Entirely Devoted To Eggs, Rolls Out Dinner Menu

Published On 03/13/2015
Courtesy of Egg Shop

Egg Shop, the brilliant spot that blessed us with a menu of all-things-egg last year, has unveiled a full dinner menu and, unsurprisingly, it's pretty damn egg-centric. Now, if for whatever reason you can't get out of bed in time for breakfast, brunch, or lunch, you'll still be able to get your hands on a pulled pork carnitas egg sandwich for dinner.

Courtesy of Egg Shop

The dinner menu, available at 5pm, also sports some new exclusive items, like a bacon, egg, and cheese burger or a handful of "drunken egg" dishes, one of which is a bucket of fried boneless chicken with sea salt, herbs, and hot honey. There's a bunch of other options in the way of egg sandwiches, big bowl egg dishes, some breakfast-y sides, and desserts, too. And of course they'll still have bloodies for you -- the drink menu includes that bacon salt-rimmed Bloody Mary. 

Courtesy of Egg Shop
Courtesy of Egg Shop

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and is dreaming of delicious breakfast sandwiches right now. Send news tips to him at tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick

1. Egg Shop 151 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012 (Nolita)

This small NoLita shop reimagines the simple egg in a variety of sandwich, meat, and salad combinations, breaking the humble ingredient out of its breakfast-only role. The menu is seriously creative -- with dishes like "The Beast," which pairs sunny side-up eggs with pulled pork, pickled onion, chipotle bourbon ketchup, and cilantro -- and is well-balanced with rich sides like deep-fried hash browns. Though the shop is open all day, we recommend stopping by during daylight hours, when the open-front facade lets you enjoy your sunny side-up in sunny peace.

