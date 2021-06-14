First Look: Eleven Madison Park Debuts Its Vegan Menu

When Eleven Madison Park first announced it was going fully vegan back in early May, New Yorkers wondered how the legendary restaurant would translate its swanky tasting menu into strictly plant-based fare—and remain worthy of its $300+ price tag.

Now that the restaurant reopened this week, you can finally find out. Eleven Madison Park is now offering a tasting menu for $335 per person and a bar tasting menu of six courses for $175 per person, though it may be a while until you can sit down in the dining room to try it yourself—according to Bloomberg, the waitlist for June and July now stretches more than 15,000 people long.

Through 8-10 courses, chef Daniel Humm showcases his new vision of vegan fare with dishes like summer squash with lemongrass and marinated tofu; and a cucumber dish with melon and smoked daikon. Tonburi with peas and baby lettuce subs in for a caviar course, and the final entree is eggplant with tomato and coriander paired with summer beans and corn with juniper.