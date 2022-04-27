Eleven Madison Park Chef Daniel Humm Debuts Plant-Based Meal Kits in NYC

And now, the restaurant has announced the next chapter in their plant-forward journey: If you’re one of the many New Yorkers who haven't been lucky enough to lock down that notoriously elusive reservation at EMP, you can try Humm’s lauded fare from the comfort of your own apartment courtesy of Eleven Madison Home .

As a part of its reboot, first, for every meal purchased, the restaurant would donate five meals to New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity through Rethink Food . And second, the food program would be entirely rebuilt to focus on strictly plant-based fare.

Around this time last year, the award-winning restaurant Eleven Madison Park sent waves through the NYC food scene when executive chef Daniel Humm announced his menu was transforming to go fully vegan . This decision came after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, during which chef Humm decided that if he was going to revive the legendary Flatiron tasting menu, it would include significant changes.

Each box of the new meal kit program of EMH contains a full day’s worth of plant-forward bites, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and snacks. For these meals, offerings will operate on a cycle of weekly specials with options such as Sweet Potato Spring Rolls; a mixed compilation of Nori Nuts; pressed juices; and sweets like Double Chocolate Cookies.

Run via a weekly subscription basis, these kits (priced at $150-285 per week, working out to roughly $20 per day) are a sneak peek into the Michelin-pedigreed kitchen and dining experience, which is not an indulgence many New Yorkers can afford.

“To state the obvious, dining at Eleven Madison Park is a luxury that is not available to all,” says chef Daniel Humm. “Even having the choice to decide what one eats is a privilege. During the pandemic, I realized there was much more I, with the help of my incredible team, could do to bridge that gap—to use our skills and resources to serve others.”

The overall goal of these health-conscious boxes are to inspire the NYC community to adapt even small amounts of plant-based eating into their daily diet. All the while, continuing to fund the Eleven Madison Truck’s donation efforts across the boroughs.

In a hopeful spirit, chef Humm states, “To adjust our habits isn’t easy. That is especially true when it comes to food. But it can happen little by little, and one day at a time.”

Eleven Madison Home meal kit delivery will begin on Monday, May 16. Orders can be placed via the website.