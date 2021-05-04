Eleven Madison Park Is Reopening with an Entirely Plant-Based Menu

Like many other legendary New York City restaurants, Eleven Madison Park indefinitely closed its doors at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. Well over a year later, and on the heels of an announcement that indoor dining can soon return to 100% capacity, the notable fine-dining establishment has confirmed that it'll finally reopen for guests on Thursday, June 10.

Society has shifted since the final dish was served at Eleven Madison Park, though, so chef Daniel Humm decided that if he was going to revive his beloved Flatiron restaurant, he'd need to do things a little differently this time around. First, the business would be dedicated to supporting food-insecure New Yorkers. Second, the menu would be rebuilt from scratch to eliminate animal products.

"In the midst of last year, when we began to imagine what EMP would be like after the pandemic—when we started to think about food in creative ways again—we realized that not only has the world changed, but that we have changed as well," writes Humm in a public statement. "We have always operated with sensitivity to the impact we have on our surroundings, but it was becoming ever clearer that the current food system is simply not sustainable, in so many ways."

The all-new plant-based menu will push the limits of culinary creativity and show that meat isn't what made Eleven Madison Park special—rather, it's the team's dedication to unearthing rich flavor and texture profiles in every ingredient and settling for nothing short of remarkable.