A Scorching Twist on the Childhood Fluffernutter at Sunday in Brooklyn

When it comes to classic childhood sandwiches, the Fluffernutter is an especially sugar-loaded treat, which your mom probably allowed only on special occasions. But thanks to Sunday in Brooklyn, New Yorkers can now order a grown-up version of a Fluffernutter for brunch any weekend they want, even without mom’s permission.

The Elvis Fluffernutter is a big upgrade on your typical peanut butter and marshmallow Fluff on Wonder Bread. The chefs at this new Williamsburg restaurant start with whole wheat bread that they bake in house and then pan fry for ultimate crunchiness. The bread is then slathered with freshly made sunflower butter and a housemade marshmallow crème that is actually more like fancy Italian meringue than the usual store-bought Fluff. Sliced granny smith apples give the sandwich a crispy crunch, but the real fun starts when the blowtorch comes out. Flame-kissed bananas lend the Elvis Fluffernutter a smoky touch (and its name: the “King of Rock and Roll” was apparently a big fan of fried banana and peanut butter sandwiches), and right before it’s served, the whole sandwich gets even more crispy with a few more passes of the torch. Thankfully, our moms aren’t telling us to not play with fire anymore.