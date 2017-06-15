Brooklyn's Most Popular Pizza & Burgers Are Now Available in Manhattan

For the past few years, husband-and-wife duo Matt and Emily Hyland have been drawing in crowds for their inventive pizzas and burgers at their Brooklyn shops Emily (in Clinton Hill) and Emmy Squared (in Williamsburg). Now, the couple has branched out with another Emily offshoot in Manhattan’s West Village, serving favorites from both restaurants, as well as brand-new Manhattan-only dishes.
“We’ve always meant [Emily] to be a very neighborhood-y spot where locals can come and have a beer and a pizza at the bar,” Ms. Hyland tells Thrillist of the couple’s first restaurant. Though it certainly feels casual and neighborhood-y, the restaurant's overnight-sensation status (thanks to word-of-mouth, persistently positive reviews, and a strong food hold on Instagram) turned it into something far bigger than that. Manhattan pizza-lovers, along with Clinton Hill locals, started flocking to Emily to get a taste of the wood-fired pizzas and famous dry-aged Emmy Burger, positioning the Pizza Loves Emily brand as one of the leaders of the modern New York pizza shop movement.
At the new shop in the West Village, the Hylands are aiming to foster that same kind of local pizza-and-beer joint vibe. “It’s sort of Emily 2.0,” Ms. Hyland says of the new endeavor. “Everything should feel very familiar to people, but it should also feel very different with some new items and new pizza styles and a riff on our Emmy Burger.”
New to the menu at the West Village location are Detroit Grandma pizzas -- a mash up of a New York Grandma pie and Detroit-style pizza -- as well as round pies inspired by New York and New Haven styles, all cooked in an 18-foot-deep wood-fired oven. There are also two new burgers: the Lammy Burger -- an Indian rendition of the Emmy Burger -- and The Pressed Duck, made with a Szechuan peppercorn duck patty, cucumbers, scallions, and spicy hoisin mayo.
If the trek to Clinton Hill thwarted you from visiting Emily, the new, much-easier-to-get-to Manhattan Emily, coupled with a myriad of new, innovative menu items, will put this place back on the top of your list. To find out more, check out the video above.
